SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School girls cross country team finished 15th at the CIF-San Diego Section Division I cross country championships at Morley Field here on Saturday, Nov. 20.

After a second-place finish at the Imperial Valley League Finals, the Bulldogs failed to get any girls in the top-50 in San Diego with senior Belen Campos leading the way with her 58th-place finish.

Campos finished the 2.89-mile course with a time of 20 minutes, 41.9 seconds. Senior Briana Gallegos was next for the Bulldogs with a 79th-place finish and time of 21 minutes, 43.9 seconds.

The Division I winner was senior Jacey Farmer from Rancho Bernardo with a time of 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds.

Torrey Pines High of San Diego won the Division I team competition, followed by Del Norte of San Diego in second and San Marcos in third.

In the boys race, the only Bulldog to compete was sophomore Luis Jimenez who finished in 77th place with a time of 17 minutes, 42.0 seconds.

The only Imperial Valley runner to qualify for the state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 27, was Holtville High’s Julian Reyna in the Division V meet with his 13th-place finish.

Calexico Girls (Division I)

Belen Campos, senior, 58th place (20:41.9)

Briana Gallegos, senior, 79th place (21:43.9)

Sarah Olmedo, senior, 100th place (23:14.9)

Viviana Cuadras, senior, 102nd place (23:25.7)

Arantza Lira, senior, 109th place (24:16.5)

Aryza Celaya, freshman, 116th place (25:18.7)

Nilda Jarero, senior, 122nd place (26:24.6)

Calexico Boys (Division I)

Luis Jimenez, sophomore, 77th place (17:42.0)