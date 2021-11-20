Catholic Bishop Robert McElroy Announces Upcoming Heart Surgery, Leave for Recovery

Bishop Robert McElroy, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, announced Friday, Nov. 19, that he will enter the hospital next week for heart surgery.

The planned procedure,a coronary bypass operation, is set for Monday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

In a letter to the priests of the diocese, Bishop McElroy, 67, explained that he and his doctors began discussing surgery options following test results he received over the summer. He anticipates returning to work after Christmas.

“I have great confidence in the medical staff who are carrying out this operation and, generally patients are able to return to work in about four weeks,” said Bishop McElroy in his letter to priests. “Of course, God will be in charge of all this.”

The San Francisco native became auxiliary bishop of San Francisco in 2010. He worked as the Archdiocesan Vicar for Parish Life and Development until his 2015 appointment to be the next bishop of San Diego. He also serves as president of the California Catholic Conference.

(This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)