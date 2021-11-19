Holiday Ice Skating in San Diego – Lace Up for Season at Liberty Station, Coronado, Alpine

Baby, it’s not really that cold outside, but bless the folks in San Diego, who have long since figured out how to do outdoor ice skating in our temperate climes.

The proof – a favorite pop-up rink returns this weekend, while another, by the beach, opens Monday, Nov. 22.

Liberty Station

The area, filled with restaurants and shopping, plays host as the Rady Children’s Ice Rink is ready for its first weekend of ice skating this season. Admission for the rink, erected near Dewey and Truxton roads, costs $15 for adults and $13 for children; price includes skate rentals and helmets.

The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, through Jan. 9. A plus? Proceeds benefit the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady.

Hotel del Coronado

Over the bridge, Skating by the Sea returns to the Hotel del Coronado at 4 p.m. Monday. The beachfront rink features views of the Pacific. Rentals of rink-side lounges are available too, with fire pits to keep warm.

For the non-skaters, several attractions at the hotel – Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, Sheerwater and Serẽa – all offer pleasant views of the rink.

Admission costs $35. Hours for the rink, open through Jan. 2, vary, but this week it is open from Monday through Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. and on Thanksgiving too, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The hotel rink also benefits a charity Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Viejas Outlet Center

In East County, turn to the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, where the holiday rink will be open through Jan. 2. Stop by the resort for a holiday water show as well.

The Viejas rink is open daily from 3 to 10 p.m. Special holiday hours are in place for Thanksgiving – 5 to 10 p.m. – and Christmas Eve and Christmas too, but the rink will be open.

Choose a season pass for $99, or pay $20 a session to skate.

(This story first appeared on Times of San Diego and is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)