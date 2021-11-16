IVC Contending for Aspen Prize for Excellence

IMPERIAL — On Nov. 2, the Aspen Institute named Imperial Valley College one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.

The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds, according to an Imperial Valley College press release sent on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in an intensive data and practice review process, culminating in the announcement of the Prize winner in spring 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top 150 community colleges in the nation, which is the third time we have received this honor,” stated Dr. Lennor Johnson, interim IVC superintendent/president in the release. “It is the hard work and dedication of each employee and the Board of Trustees who ensures that we are providing high-quality education and services to students to ensure their success. Our students are our community’s future, and to invest in them is a great investment in our community.”

The Aspen Prize spotlights exemplary community colleges in order to elevate the sector, drive attention to colleges doing the best work, and discover and share highly effective student success and equity strategies. Since 2010, Aspen has chosen to focus intensively on community colleges because they are — as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stated at the 2021 Aspen Prize ceremony — “a powerful engine of prosperity.”

But student outcomes vary enormously among community colleges, and improving those outcomes is essential to securing our nation’s economic future, strengthening communities, and ensuring that diverse populations experience economic mobility and prosperity, according to the press release.

With these goals in mind, the Aspen Prize honors colleges with outstanding achievement in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, and equity for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

“In an era of persistent inequity and workforce talent gaps, our nation’s best community colleges are stepping up to deliver more degrees to increasingly diverse students so they are prepared for the good jobs waiting to be filled,” stated Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “Leaders of exceptional community colleges understand that achieving excellence requires expanding college access and increasing degree completion, but it doesn’t stop there. They are committed to ensuring that all students — including students of color and those from low-income backgrounds — graduate with the skills needed to secure a job with family-sustaining wages or successfully transfer to and graduate from a university. That same commitment that stands at the center of the Aspen Prize: to advance the goals of social mobility and equitable talent development.”

The eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector. Located in urban, rural, and suburban areas across 34 states, these colleges serve as few as 230 students and as many as 57,000. Winning colleges have ranged from smaller institutions serving rural community and smaller towns — including Lake Area Technical Institute (South Dakota, 2017 Prize winner) and Walla Walla Community College (Washington state, 2013) — to large community colleges serving major metropolitan areas, including Miami Dade College (Florida, 2019) and San Antonio College (Texas, 2021).

The four other previous winners are Indian River State College (Florida, 2019); Santa Fe College (Florida, 2015); Santa Barbara City College (2013); and Valencia College (Florida, 2011).

In this first round, eligibility for the Aspen Prize is based on publicly available data. Eligible colleges must show strong and improving student outcomes in key areas such as retention, completion, transfer, and equity. Nationwide, 15 percent of community colleges (150 of the approximately 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide assessed for the Prize) have been invited to apply — the full list can be accessed on the Prize homepage.

The next steps in the process include:

Selection of the top 10 finalists by an expert panel of 15 experts in community colleges, higher education, and workforce training, to be announced in spring/summer 2022

Fall 2022 site visits to each of the ten finalists, during which the Aspen Institute and partners will collect additional information, including employment and earnings data and insights about promising practices

A distinguished jury will meet and make award decisions in the first quarter of early 2023

Announcement of the Aspen Prize in late spring 2023

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.