Imperial County Executive Officer Tony Rouhotas Jr. is shown on Oct. 19. He announced to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 16, that he would not renew his contract when it expires on Dec. 31. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Imperial CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. Will Resign After Contract Ends

Current Agreement for Former County Fire Chief-Turned-Head Administrator Expires on Dec. 31

Tony Rouhotas Jr., Imperial County executive officer, notified the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 16, of his intention not to renew his employment contract that is set to expire Dec. 31. 

“Rouhotas is committed in assisting the county with the transition into new administrative leadership,” according to an email from Gil Rebollar, county public information officer. 

The public will be informed at a future date on how the board will proceed with filling the position, according to the short statement.

The story is still developing.

