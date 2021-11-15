SDSU Binational Conference Features Local Voices

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus and Imperial County officials will figure prominently in SDSU main campus’ third annual RE:BORDER binational conference on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The two-day virtual conference is centered around this year’s theme, “A Nuestra Salud: Confronting Public Health and Mental Health Challenges and Solutions in Our Transborder Region,” focusing on the unique challenges that living in a border region causes for a variety of health-related issues, according to information on SDSU’s RE:BORDER 2021 site.

Some 73 university researchers, leading practitioners, and government officials, including many from the Imperial and Mexicali valleys, in the health and education fields will speak on a variety of topics ranging from career readiness in the health fields to issues related to language access in the medical field.

The presentations are to be short and concise, then followed with a larger discussion section designed to engage with community members to develop better options for the future of the transborder region, according to the site.

The conference will be hosted by SDSU and CETYS Universidad, with the support of a dozen more partners from the medical and education sectors on both sides of the border. The conference’s goal is not only to educate community members in the border regions on unique issues related directly to them, but also to develop relationships across borders so both sides can work together to solve these problems, according to the site.

Day one’s session (Tuesday) on public health scheduled for 10:15 a.m. will be facilitated by SDSU-IV’s Dr. Helina Hoyt, among others, and feature presentations from Imperial County Air Pollution Control District and Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation.

Day two’s session (Wednesday) on COVID-19, also at 10:15 a.m., will feature speakers Daniela and Luis Flores of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, who will help present on “Understanding COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Access for Daytime Farmworkers in Imperial County.”

County of Imperial officials Esperanza Colio and Gil Rebollar will present on “Binational Collaboration Towards a Better & Brighter Border Region.”

See the full slate of speakers. Check out complete agendas for days one and two.

Due to COVID restrictions, SDSU has chosen to keep the format virtual and will be livestreamed; registration is free.

The opening address for the conference is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, and panel discussions will continue throughout the day and Wednesday. Presentations will be bilingual, so community members will be able to participate in either English or Spanish. For more information, please visit the conference website at https://re-border.sdsu.edu and follow instructions on how to register.