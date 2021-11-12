San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 12-14 – Merry Makers

We just wrapped up Halloween. We haven’t even hit Turkey Day, but are you ready for the holidays? The Old Globe and SeaWorld are, so take a deep breath as we dip our toes into the festive season this San Diego weekend.

One of the holiday classics, the musical How the Grinch Stole Christmas, officially returns to the Old Globe stage Sunday, Nov. 14, though previews began Wednesday, Nov. 10. Catch up with the inhabitants of Whoville as they face down that mean one, Mr. Grinch. The show, starring Andrew Polec, a standout from the Globe’s summer run of Hair, runs on select dates through Dec. 31 with tickets starting at $39.

Meanwhile, at SeaWorld, beginning Friday, catch a new Christmas cirque show, meet Santa, Rudolph and Sesame Street favorites for pics or see holiday fireworks. Decorations include a 30-foot Christmas tree and a music-activated tunnel of lights. The show, included with park admission, continues through Jan. 2.

But closer to home – you need to decorate right? And you don’t want to have the same fall leaf, Santa-and-sleigh motifs as everyone else? That’s why you turn to the makers among us, as Carlsbad and San Diego each host marts this weekend:

The Women’s Club of Carlsbad, 3320 Monroe St., hosts their Holiday Market at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 with gift and decorating ideas and sweet treats too.

San Diego Made, a collaborative of local artisans, opens their Holiday Market, at the Julep venue near Mission Hills. Entry for the 10 a.m. event, with 85 vendors, a craft cocktail bar, food trucks and live music, costs $5.

Not ready to welcome Christmas? Escondido stretches out Veterans Day, which was Thursday, with a parade and free festival at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The parade takes off from Grand Avenue, with displays at Maple Street Plaza and a kids’ zone.

The Old Globe also offers up Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part I, featuring students from the theater’s partnership with the University of San Diego. The cast of 12 performs the history play beginning Friday, continuing through Nov. 19, at The Old Globe’s House of Charm Rehearsal Hall. Admission costs just $10.

It’s a banner week for for gustatory delights. as San Diego Beer Week concludes and the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival continues. The signature event, the Grand Tasting, is sold out, as are festival passes, but scattered tickets remain for solo events. That includes Friday’s Grand Decant, also at Julep, with sommeliers from around the country.

Finally, two film festivals of a different sort take place this weekend:

The Coronado Island Film Festival continues through Sunday at multiple venues, and includes Pig, released this year, starring Nicolas Cage, along with panels and filmmaker Q&A’s. Screenings cost $15.

Media Arts Center San Diego hosts the Age Friendly Film Festival at 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival, at Reading Cinemas Town Square, features works produced by center fellows to highlight “efforts to build age-friendly communities.” Admission is free.

(This story first appeared in Times of San Diego and is made available through the CalMatters Network.)