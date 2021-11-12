Five-Car Collision at 111, McCabe; Injuries Reported

EL CENTRO — A collision involving five cars with confirmed injuries occurred around noon on Friday, Nov. 12, in the northbound lanes of Highway 111 at McCabe Road east of El Centro, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic information page.

Early information from the traffic incident page stated that occupants in at least one vehicle were trapped, but as of 12:12 p.m., the page indicated that Imperial County Sheriff’s Office was reporting no occupants were trapped. Both lanes are now clear.

A passerby who alerted this newspaper to the collision stated one vehicle looked as if it had been caught between two other vehicles and was crushed up to the backseat area.

Initially it appeared both northbound lanes of Highway 111 were blocked and vehicles were passing on the shoulder, the Highway Patrol’s site reported.

First responders from Imperial County Fire Department and AMR ambulance service had been dispatched to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

It appears that around 1 p.m., just north of the crash site at 111 and Heber Road, a two-vehicle accident occurred and CHP were still en route from the McCabe scene. This was also in the northbound lanes of Highway 111.

Check back later for additional details.