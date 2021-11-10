It was a banner season for the Holtville High School volleyball team and the accolades continue to roll in as sophomore hitter Jasmine Garewal was voted Imperial Valley League Player of the Year.

Garewal, whose team-high 392 kills this season paced the Vikings’ offense, led Holtville to the IVL championship with an 8-0 record. The Vikings, who finished the season 27-6, fell in the semifinals of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs to Foothills Christian of El Cajon.

Holtville High School sophomore Jasmine Garewal (9) was named Imperial Valley League Player of the Year after leading the Vikings to an 8-0 record and the IVL championship. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Joining Garewal on the All-IVL First Team are her teammates, senior Orian Anderson, junior Kamryn Walker and junior Sofie Irungaray. Anderson and Walker finished with 167 and 172 kills, respectively, while Irungaray was the Vikings’ setter and had 663 assists on the season.

Holtville High School junior setter Sofie Irungaray was one of four Vikings named to the All-Imperial Valley League First Team. She is joined on All-IVL First Team by teammates Jasmine Garewal, Orian Anderson and Kamryn Walker. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Holtville’s fifth-year head coach Chelsey Strahm was named the IVL Coach of the Year, with a big assist from assistant coach Mariana Garewal who covered for Strahm while she was on maternity leave.

Others on the All-IVL First Team are Calexico seniors Shanelle Gascon, Yady Zavala and Liah Valdez, Brawley seniors Ryan Dickerson and Kamryn Rodriguez and Imperial senior Brooke Caldera.

Earning a spot on the All-IVL Second Team was Holtville junior Kalli Strahm, Imperial senior Bella Alvarado, Imperial juniors Cheney Gomez and Brisa Necochea and Imperial sophomore Andrea DeLaTrinidad, Brawley seniors Aly Tapia and Karissa Marquez and Brawley freshman Breanna Rebollar, Calexico senior Perla Lomeli and Southwest junior Heidi Madueno.

In the Desert League, Central Union High junior Helaina Boutwell was named Player of the Year as she led the Spartans to a perfect 9-0 DL record and the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship.

Boutwell was joined on the All-DL First Team by teammates, sophomores Danica Acosta and Camila Munguia and freshman Annika Salcido. Also on All-DL First Team is Palo Verde Valley of Blythe seniors Hadley Phipps, Laura Tellez and Kenna Elliott, Vincent Memorial Catholic senior Janissa Romero and junior Naileah Romero and Calipatria senior Alyssa Singh.

The All-DL Second Team is made up of Central junior Maile Padilla, sophomore Katia Mejia and freshman Janelle Thomas, Palo Verde Valley sophomores Morgan Nicklaus, Charlotte Dagnino and senior Savanna Smith, Vincent Memorial seniors Isabella Gonzales and Daniela Ye and sophomore Karime Badilla, and Calipatria junior Aylen Castro.

Central coach Kristina Bird was voted DL Coach of the Year.