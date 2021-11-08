Leticia Bazua, Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior

SAN DIEGO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Leticia Bazua fell in the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section individual championships on Thursday, Nov. 4, in an epic match at Balboa Tennis Club here.

Bazua lost to Natalia Mochernak from Torrey Pines High of San Diego, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 12-10, in a nearly three-hour match. The match was so draining that Mochernak retired during the second set of her semifinal match against top-seeded Kalia Barksdale.

“It was like a boxing match with both players going back and forth making big shots,” said Jesus Gonzalez, Vincent Memorial’s coach and athletic director. “It was a great match, but you knew whoever got through was going to have to face the No. 1 seed and that’s an entirely different level.”

Because of her seeding, Bazua didn’t play until the third round where she defeated Ava Elleraas of Torrey Pines, 6-1, 6-2. Then in the round-of-16, Bazua downed Ava Lawson from Point Loma, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) to reach the quarterfinals and face Mochernak.

Vincent Memorial’s Catalina Uribe reached the third round of the tournament, beating Kristen Ngo of Mira Mesa in the first round and Amber Mau of High Tech High North County in the second round. Uribe lost to Elina Shalaev of Canyon Crest Academy in the third round.

The Scots’ Deborah Duarte also made it to the third round, beating Alexa Guadarrama of Fallbrook in the opening round and Hailey Halabo of Canyon Crest Academy in the second round. Duarte was eliminated by Amani Shah of Del Norte High in the third round.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Leticia Bazua delivers a serve during the Imperial Valley League championships on Oct. 26 at Southwest High in El Centro. Bazua reached the quarterfinals of the CIF-San Diego Section championships on Thursday, Nov. 4, before losing a tough three-set match. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Calexico High School’s Samantha Alvarez made it to the second round of the tournament by defeating Marissa Roman of High Tech High Chula Vista in the first round before falling to Anahi Sandoval of San Diego High in the second round.

Southwest High’s Christine Murphy was beaten in the opening round by Valhalla High’s Daisy Dustan in a thriller, 6-4, 6-7, 10-8.

In the doubles tournament, it was Vincent Memorial’s team of Greta Godino and Valentina Falla reaching the third round before being eliminated. Teammates Romina Trejo and Yvonne Villalobos reached the second round.

Southwest had three teams competing in the event, with all three falling in the first round. The team of Kylee Lamoure and Camila Gomez fell in a tough match, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8. The team of Jocelyn Gonzales and Emily Vizcarra, as well as the team of Madison Lopez and Rianna Martinez, also fell in their opening matches.

For her efforts, Bazua was one of the 12 girls named to the All-CIF San Diego Section Girls Tennis Team. Her teammates, Duarte and Uribe, were named All-CIF honorable mention.