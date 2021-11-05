San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 5-7 – Cups & Cutters

Give a local fave its flowers this San Diego weekend, or raise a glass in Old Town’s direction, because there will be oh-so-many opportunities at breweries throughout the region.

Bazaar del Mundo celebrates its 50th anniversary with festivities throughout the weekend, including mariachis, Folklorico dancers and live artist demonstrations, plus birthday treats and surprises. The shops, at the north entrance to Old Town at the corner of Juan and Taylor streets, open daily at 11 a.m.

Days into the Bing Crosby Season, the Breeders’ Cup returns to the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6. The year-end championship of horse racing includes five races Friday and nine races Saturday. The final day features the marquee $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. Tickets are very limited, but if you miss out, check around Del Mar for viewing parties, part of the Breeders’ Cup Festival. And you have until Nov. 28 to enjoy the track’s fall season.

San Diego Fleet Week continues through the weekend, with public ship tours. Hop aboard the USS Fort Worth or the cutter, USCG Benjamin Bottoms, until 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7. Meanwhile, service members and their loved ones can enjoy Military Family Day at Broadway Pier on Harbor Drive on Sunday. The 10 a.m. event includes music, food and family activities.

No matter where you are in the county, stop! Look to the left and to the right, and odds are there will be a place to take part in San Diego Beer Week. During opening weekend, enjoy the kickoff party at Thorn Brewing in Barrio Logan at 6 p.m. Friday, or set up your own pub tour to try the suds being released especially for Beer Week. Pace yourself – the events continue through Nov. 14.

It's going to be all smiles at @CicloSDiasSD next Sunday, November 7th! Get ready to walk, ride, skate, and roll.



Join us in Pacific Beach where the streets will be closed to cars and open to everything else.



Learn more.👇 https://t.co/TENL0iirqL pic.twitter.com/VvPDf7k3iq — San Diego County Bike Coalition (@sdbikecoalition) October 30, 2021

The Wild Horse Festival open its two-day run at Petco Park at 4 p.m. Saturday. Daily lineups for the country fest include Ryan Bingham and Bones Ownes on Saturday and Whitey Morgan, Jamestown Revival and Nikki Lane on Sunday. Tickets start at $55.

Carlsbad hosts two free community events Saturday and Sunday:

First up, the Festival of Lanterns at 5 p.m. Saturday in the recreation pool at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, 6565 Alicante Road. Lanterns ($5 each) decorated with messages and tributes will be floated, as community members perform or offer readings.

The next day, head to the Carlsbad Village Street Faire on Grand Avenue. Opt in early, at 8 a.m. for a pancake breakfast, or wait ’til later for arts and crafts, children’s rides and more. But probably best to meet up with shuttles at the Shoppes at Carlsbad Plaza or Poinsettia Coaster Station to avoid parking hassles.

CicloSDias, a free celebration of “open streets,” hits Pacific Beach at 10 a.m. Sunday. With nearly three miles of city streets closed to cars, bike, walk and skate to your heart’s content. Closures – Garnet Avenue from Ingraham Street to Mission Boulevard, fanning off to Cass and Diamond streets. See a free concert on your way or meet former NBA star – and cycling advocate – Bill Walton.

