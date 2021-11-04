San Diego Beer Week Shines Light on ‘Capital of Craft’ with Special IPA, Dozens of Events

Sudsy socials have been rebounding, cropping up all over the county for several weeks, but on Friday, Nov. 5, a favorite, San Diego Beer Week, returns for its 12th year.

The celebration of more than 150 independent craft breweries around San Diego County begins with the virtual Kick-Off Toast on Friday, with dozens more fun things to be found on the Beer Week event page.

Paige McWey Acers, executive director of the San Diego Brewers Guild, called Beer Week, which continues through Nov. 14, “a staple event in our community” that gives “tourists and locals alike an opportunity to explore all the delicious, innovative offerings” on tap in the region.

Beer Week Kick-Off Toast this Friday! 🍻⁠

⁠

Where: All participating Breweries (Check out our events page to find one near you, link in our bio)⁠

⁠

When: Friday 7:00 pm 🕖⁠

⁠

Why: Because it's going to be an absolute blast! 🎉⁠



( #📷 @societebrewing ) pic.twitter.com/nFASpqJPCS — SD Brewers Guild (@sdbrewers) November 3, 2021

One highlight – the annual beer collaboration by San Diego Brewers Guild members.

This year’s eight partners – led by host brewery, Societe Brewing, include Ballast Point, Booze Bros., Craft Coast, Eppig, Latchkey, Puesto Cervecería and Rouleur – produced the Capital of Craft IPA.

The brewers guild describes the special edition IPA as bright and crisp, with notes of lemon, peach and tropical fruit. The addition of a California-grown barley contributes a “cracker-like backbone that imparts the aggressive bitterness,” they added, “allowing for bright fruit flavors and aromatics to shine through.”

The beer will be available on tap and in 16-ounce four-packs throughout the county for a limited time.

Other highlights include:

Friday – 6 p.m. outdoor opening party with samplings, tastings, live music and tours at Thorn Brewing and ReBru Spirits in Barrio Logan. Guests include Latitude 33, Fall Brewing, Baja Brewing Co, SouthNorte, You & Yours, North Park Brewing, Ace Cider and more.

Sunday, Nov. 7 – 1 p.m. anniversary party for Thorn Barrio Logan, with the release of Infinito Amigos, a beer collaboration with Mujeres Brewhouse, Border X Brewing, and Ballast Point. Meet a free shuttle at Ballast Point in Little Italy heading to Barrio Logan and rotating between Thorn, Mujeres and Border X. In addition, enjoy beer ice cream from Hannigan’s House Beer Co. and Creamery. Includes art exhibits and a DJ too.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – 4 p.m. “Best of North County Breweries,” hosted by Carlsbad Brewing Co.

Nov. 12 – 1 p.m. grand opening of Chula Vista Brewery of Eastlake, 871 Showroom Place, #102.

When posting on social media, organizers ask that Beer Week fans use the hashtags #SDBEER and #SDBW21.

(This story first appeared on Times of San Diego is made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)