CALEXICO — Southern California Gas Co. recently presented a $2,500 grant to MANA de Imperial Valley to support the establishment of a campus Women’s Resource Center at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, according to a MANA press release.

The center will offer services and promote programs for women on campus. The goal is to offer a safe space, programs, and staff to serve women at SDSU-Imperial Valley and in the community as a whole, the press states.

“This grant will assist in launching a safe space where women can find resources to live more fulfilling lives,” according to Deborah McGarrey of SoCal Gas. “SoCal Gas is proud to partner with MANA de Imperial Valley and SDSU-IV to support students and women.”

“MANA de Imperial Valley has witnessed the disproportional impact of the pandemic on women socially, academically, and in the workplace. We applaud the efforts of SDSU-IV to offer a Women’s Resource Center at the Imperial Valley Campus to support local women as they seek to meet their personal and professional goals. As an organization that supports and empowers women, MANA is grateful to SoCalGas for championing these efforts and supporting all women in our community,” Rosyo Ramirez, MANA president, stated in the press release.

Interim SDSU-IV Dean Mark Wheeler, Ph.D., stated, “Most of our undergraduate and graduate students are women. We want to help them realize their academic and professional goals. A Women’s Resource Center on campus will provide needed resources and a safe space within which to build community, networks, and power. We are grateful to partner with SoCal Gas and MANA to promote the interests of women in the Valley.”

MANA de Imperial Valley is a local chapter of MANA, A national Latina organization. MANA is a nonprofit, advocacy organization established in 1974. The Imperial Valley chapter has been in existence for over 25 years with a mission to empower Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy.