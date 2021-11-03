‘Temperatures Continue to Rise and Farmworkers Continue to Be at Risk’

As a few dozen farmworkers pulled weeds on a North Carolina sweet potato farm, the sun beat down. Only nearby trees and a bus with no air conditioning provided shade. The row of crops stretched nearly the length of five football fields, and water was only available at each end. On that day in summer 2020, the heat index topped 100 degrees.

After several hours working in direct sunlight, one man felt dizzy, according to federal inspection documents. After he collapsed, his supervisors started driving him to a hospital. But on the way, he fell unconscious, and, after pulling over, they called 911. When the medics arrived, they noted he was “burning up.”

He died before reaching the hospital.

Farmworkers, who are mostly foreign-born and undocumented, are at a unique disadvantage from heat-related illnesses. Because of their immigration status, many workers often don’t complain about poor working conditions, such as lack of air conditioning or access to water, that complicate the risk of extreme heat. As they perform the manual labor of weeding, picking, carrying and processing the U.S.’s fruits and vegetables in sweltering conditions, climate change is expected to endanger them further.

Since 2002, at least 65 farmworkers have died, accounting for about a sixth of all heat-related workplace deaths federal authorities have investigated, according to an Investigate Midwest analysis of Occupational Safety and Health Administration data. High temperatures disproportionately affect farmworkers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found they died at a rate nearly 20 times that of all U.S. workers.

The median amount OSHA fined the employers whose farmworkers died was $4,000 — a sum one advocate said could be described as the “cost of doing business,” especially since a few thousand dollars could be equivalent to some employers’ weekly payroll. Some cases remain open, but in 17 cases involving a death, OSHA did not fine the employer.

But protections from heat stress might be coming, for all industries. The Biden administration announced in September that it’s gathering information in preparation for a new program emphasizing enforcement on heat-related illnesses and deaths. As part of the initiative, the U.S. Department of Labor announced OSHA would prioritize heat-related complaints.

While it was long overdue, it was heartening to see the administration’s announcement, said Iris Figueroa, the economic and environmental justice director at Farmworker Justice, an advocacy organization.

“It’s great to have that statement of priority,” she said, “but we also are hoping to see some progress and some real tangible developments” — such as paid breaks and access to shade and water — “on the ground following the announcement.”

The federal government has known heat stress is an occupational hazard for decades. In 1972, the CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, recommended a requirement for employers to protect their workers from heat stress, according to Public Citizen. But OSHA didn’t adopt a standard then, nor did it do so in response to similar NIOSH recommendations in 1986 and 2016.

There have also been subtler attempts at downplaying the link between high temperatures and worker safety. Around the time of the 2016 presidential election, a web page linking climate change to human health was removed from the website of the CDC’s National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, according to the Environmental Data & Governance Initiative, which tracks changes on government sites.

Since Biden took office, information about the risks climate change poses to workers’ health have not been added back to the site. (The CDC did not return requests for comment.)