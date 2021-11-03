Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

7:38 a.m.: Tools and scrap metal were reported stolen from S.A. Recycling in Niland.

9:20 am.: A gray Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen after it wasn’t returned to Enterprise in El Centro at the designated time.

12:43 p.m.: A trailer and 60 ladders were reported stolen on Barbara Worth Road near Holtville.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

2:39 a.m.: Deputies assisted the El Centro Police Department after reports of a man at the Comfort Inn on 11th Street waving a knife around near the entrance to the pool.

8:11 a.m.: An unknown suspect reportedly shattered the back window of a vehicle parked on East Cole Road near Calexico.

3:36 p.m.: A group of male suspects in a gray Toyota or Honda reportedly stole three fieldworkers’ backpacks while they were working in the middle of a field between Picacho Road and Indian Rock Road near Winterhaven.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

4:26 p.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 to report a couple having sexual intercourse in public view at the 5 Palms Hot Springs near Brawley. The caller said he asked them to stop and leave and later returned to his camp to find his Harley-Davidson motorcycle vandalized.

10 p.m.: Deputies responded to a three-vehicle collision at Highway 78 and Whitlock Road involving multiple unconscious patients and one vehicle on fire.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

12:35 a.m.: Deputies responded to an ATV rollover accident at Highway 78 and Osbourne Park Road involving a male subject with a broken leg and another male subject bleeding from the head.

2:06 a.m.: Deputies responded to a rollover accident at Wash 10 in Glamis involving a male subject with a compound fracture to the arm.

7:20 a.m.: U.S. Bureau of Land Management officers reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area of Gecko Road and Highway 78 and responding deputies found one gunshot victim and one stabbing victim.

6 p.m.: A subject at the Holtville Hot Springs was reportedly acting odd, carrying a knife, and attempting to take other people’s items.

MONDAY, NOV. 1

5:50 a.m.: A concerned citizen called 911 from East Underwood Road near Holtville to report a female subject with no clothes walking around her carport and screaming.

5:35 p.m.: Deputies responded to the area of Highway 111 and Sinclair Road for reports of a male in a black truck trying to run over sheep.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

8:39 a.m.: An aggressive pit bull reportedly bit a woman who was walking her dog on Walnut Avenue.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

1:41 a.m.: A resident at Ninth Street and Orange Avenue called deputies to report being hit in the face by an unidentified subject after going outside to investigate a strange noise.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

10:01 p.m.: A caller reported hearing possible shots fired in the area of Orange Avenue and Underwood Road.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

2:16 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal with two occupants inside on De Paoli Road.

3:26 p.m.: An employee at the Dollar General store on East Fifth Street reported that a man in a light brown flannel and blue shorts had stolen several items from the store.