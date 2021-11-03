Calexico Police Briefs: Oct. 25-Oct. 31

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31.

MONDAY, OCT. 25

10:46 a.m.: Police responded to the 900 block of Harold Avenue after two vehicles were vandalized by having their front, driver’s side tires punctured. Police were unable to locate any witnesses or suspect information.

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

1 a.m.: The owner of a black Honda CR-V reported that the windows of her vehicle had been shattered by an unknown suspect on the 100 block of Heffernan while she was visiting Mexico.

8:34 a.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Temple Court after two vehicles were vandalized by an unknown suspect by having their windows shattered.

9:54 a.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Temple Court after a black Acura MDX was reported vandalized by an unknown suspect by having its window shattered.

1:50 p.m.: A black Chevrolet Equinox was towed from the 100 block of Heffernan Avenue due to the owner having eight unpaid parking/traffic violations.

4:11 p.m.: A man was arrested and cited in an alley on East Third Street for urinating in public.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

5:24 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a rollover vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 98 and Rockwood Avenue. The driver of a gray Ford Focus told police that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing him to collide with another vehicle and causing his vehicle to roll over. No injuries were sustained during the accident.

6:09 a.m.: Police responded to the 800 block of Emerson Avenue after an unknown suspect shattered the window of a Toyota Corolla and stole the victim’s paycheck from the glove compartment.

3:44 p.m.: Richard Reynold was arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave a 7-Eleven store at 168 E. Cole Road.

4:48 p.m.: A woman flagged down an officer on the 100 block of Paulin Avenue to report being followed by an unknown man.

9:06 p.m.: A man was arrested on the 100 block of East Third Street after police conducted a consensual search and discovered him to be carrying 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. Aguirre was cited and released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

8:40 a.m.: A subject at the Calexico Police Department front counter reported the theft of a Schwinn bicycle valued at $375 from an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Meadows Drive.

9:32 p.m.: An unknown suspect reportedly shattered the window of a Nissan Altima in the 300 block of East Second Street and stole a radar scanner valued at $250.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

6:12 a.m.: Three catalytic converters were reported stolen from a tow yard on the 400 block of Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Security footage revealed the culprit to be a tall Hispanic male with a slim build wearing a gray and blue sweater and pants and a blue baseball cap but did not show the suspect’s face. The stolen parts were valued at $450.

11:25 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence on the 900 block of George Avenue. Arriving officers found a man at the scene with stab wounds to his chest and left hand. The man told police that he’d reportedly been stabbed by his former roommate, Andres Uribe Uriarte after a dispute about Uriarte’s mail allegedly turned into a robbery attempt with Uriarte brandishing a 12-inch knife from the kitchen and demanding money from the victim. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and he was not found in a subsequent search of the area. The victim was treated by firefighters at the scene before being transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center by REACH air ambulance. Uriarte was still at large.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

10 a.m.: An unknown suspect reportedly shattered the window of a Honda HRV in the 200 block of Heber Avenue and made off with a small bottle of hand sanitizer valued at $1.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

9:13 a.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the window of a yellow Ford Mustang parked at the corner of Paulin Avenue and Fourth Street and stole a white Samsung smartphone valued at $300.

9:01 p.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the windshield and rear window of a Nissan Altima in the 900 block of Anaya Avenue.