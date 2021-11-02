en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
The Southwest High School Orchestra performs Halloween and fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. The student musicians came decked out in Halloween costumes and the video background featured clips from classic fantasy films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ghostbusters,” Harry Potter films, and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” among others. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
In EducationRegional News

VIDEO: Southwest Orchestra’s ‘Fright Night’ is a Spooky Musical Affair

Performance Preceded By “Petting Zoo,” Where Public Tried Out the Instruments

on
Home
Education

EL CENTRO — From Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” to popular selections from ex-Oingo Boing Danny Elfman, the Southwest Orchestra performed Halloween-themed pieces for a rapt audience on Saturday night, Oct. 30.

With a video backdrop featuring clips of spectral classics like “Ghostbusters” and Tim Burton favorites, “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the costumed student musicians (and their director) played pieces as varied as Elfman’s “This is Halloween” to Herbert Eimert’s Fünf Stücke.

The performance was preceded by a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to taking the stage.

MEGAN JONES PHOTOS/AUDIO AND VIDEO COURTESY OF SAM AND LORI RICE/CALEXICO CHRONICLE AND HOLTVILLE TRIBUNE PRODUCTION
  • Lorelei Lara, a senior violinist with the Southwest Orchestra, plays a bit for those who gathered for a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Southwest Orchestra conductor and director or orchestras, Dr. Matthew Busse, cuts a devilish profile during the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest Orchestra performs fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30, where the student musicians came decked out in their Halloween finest. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Southwest Orchestra double bassist and senior Aiden Rice gets quite the crowd around his instrument during a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • “Maleficent” (center) performs on the cello during Southwest Orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest Orchestra performs fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30, where the student musicians came decked out in their Halloween finest. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest Orchestra violin section shows off some of its costume choices during the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest Orchestra performs fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30, where the student musicians came decked out in their Halloween finest. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • A cellist with the Southwest Orchestra comes to play in costume during the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest Orchestra performs fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30, where the student musicians came decked out in their Halloween finest. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • Southwest Orchestra violinists Samantha Meran, a sophomore, and Caroline Calderon, a junior, watch was Quentin Godoy tries out an instrument during a “petting zoo,” where orchestra members let people try out the instruments just prior to the orchestra’s “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside the Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
  • The Southwest High School Orchestra performs Halloween and fantasy film pieces during its “Fright Night” Halloween-themed concert inside Jimmie Cannon Performing Arts Theater in El Centro on Saturday night, Oct. 30. The student musicians came decked out in Halloween costumes and the video background featured clips from classic fantasy films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ghostbusters,” Harry Potter films, and “Nightmare Before Christmas,” among others. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO
Previous
‘I Don’t Recognize Myself Anymore’; How the Pandemic Drowned a Working Mom in Debt
Next
GILGAR: Day of the Dead All Year Long
More Stories
Holtville’s Vaccination Clinic Deemed A Success