PHOTOS: Costumes and Barks Take Over at Annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach

LONG BEACH — More than 450 contestants were registered to be part of the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade in Long Beach, with more than 30 vendors tabling products and hosting a pet adoption fair, said Justin Rudd, who organizes the event.

Filled bodies of contestants and onlookers, both pooches and humans, close to 1,000 people came to see the parade on Sunday, Oct. 31.

“All of us are eager to gather again and be part of a community, and today’s event was just a grand opportunity to commune again, to be with other animal-loving people,” Rudd said.

Judging was based on originality, showmanship, detail of costume and first impression. Several groups won prizes, including $20, gifts cards and a year’s supply of dog food, said Rae Jillian Rivera, Ms. Long Beach and co-facilitator for the event.

The first-place winner was a group of people and a dog with an elaborate shark float titled, “Paws vs. Jaws.”

Two dogs dressed as lions pause for photos during the 20th annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Photo by Crystal Niebla.

(This photo gallery and story by Crystal Niebla first appeared in the Long Beach Post and was made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)