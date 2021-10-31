FOOTBALL: CIF Releases Football Playoff Pairings

SAN DIEGO — The CIF-San Diego Section divisional football playoffs get under way on Friday, Nov. 5, with five Imperial County teams earning a spot in the postseason.

In Division V, Calexico (5-5 overall) is the No. 6-seed and will host 11th-seeded Maranatha Christian High of San Diego (3-7 overall) in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Ward Field in Calexico.

The winner of the Calexico-Maranatha game will move on to the quarterfinals and travel to Holtville to face the third-seeded Vikings at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, at Birger Field. Holtville (8-2 overall) was given a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Also in Division V, Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe (8-2 overall) earned the No. 1-seed and will host the winner of the first-round game between Mountain Empire of Pine Valley and Crawford of San Diego, set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5 at Crawford.

In Division II, Central Union High (5-5 overall) received the No. 10-seed and will travel to Chula Vista to face seventh-seeded Otay Ranch in the opening round at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

In Division III, Brawley Union High (8-2 overall) is the sixth-seed and hosts a first-round matchup against 11th-seeded Westview of San Diego (2-7 overall) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Warne Field in Brawley.

Also in Division III, Imperial (6-4 overall) got the ninth-seed and hits the road to Santee to face eighth-seeded Santana High (7-3 overall) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Calipatria, Southwest and Vincent Memorial Catholic failed to qualify for the postseason.