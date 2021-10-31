SEELEY — With two runners in the top-10 and five runners in the top-22, the Calexico High School girls’ cross country team finished in second place at the second Imperial Valley League cross country meet at Sunbeam Lake Park near here on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Calexico High senior Belen Campos finished the 3.1-mile race in fourth place with a time of 20 minutes, 55.0 seconds. Her teammate, senior Briana Gallegos, finished in seventh place to help the Bulldogs takes second as a team.

Imperial won the girls’ race with a score of 48 points, followed by Calexico (74), Central (81), Brawley (92), Holtville (93) and Southwest (94).

Helping Calexico get second was the finish of three seniors, Sarah Olmedo, Arantza Lira and Viviana Cuadras who finished 20-22, respectively.

The Bulldogs did not fare so well in the boys’ race with their only runner, sophomore Luis Jimenez, finishing in 17th place (19:05.7).

In the boys’ team competition, it was Brawley taking first place with 39 points, followed by Central (43), Imperial (67) and Southwest (76). Holtville and Calexico did not have enough runners to compile a team score.

Calexico High sophomore Luis Jimenez gets started at the second Imperial Valley League meet of the season at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Oct. 30. Jimenez finished in 17th place in the boys’ race. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Girls Top-10 results:

Azucena Hernandez, Central senior (20:15.3)

Lilly Strahm, Holtville sophomore (20:16.8)

Sidney Garcia, Southwest senior (20:49.5)

Belen Campos, Calexico senior (20:55.0)

Jayden Cornejo, Brawley freshman (21:00.1)

Natalie Lopez, Imperial senior (21:01.2)

Briana Gallegos, Calexico senior (21:45.1)

Angelique Graham, Imperial junior (21:46.0)

Elyssa Martinez, Imperial senior (21:48.4)

Julia Monreal, Southwest junior (22:02.7)

Boys Top-10 results:

Archie Olvera, Brawley junior (17:01.4)

Steven Gomez, Southwest junior (17:06.8)

Daniel Ortega, Imperial junior (17:18.2)

Julian Reyna, Holtville junior (17:19.2)

Ryan Garcia, Brawley junior (17:21.2)

Jiovani Martin, Central sophomore (17:28.3)

Jaden Martin, Central sophomore (18:11.7)

Joseph Taylor, Brawley senior (18:22.5)

Dyson Smith, Brawley freshman (18:24.1)

Hector Lopez, Central senior (18:25.4)