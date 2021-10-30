New Report Addresses Disproportionate Number of Women and Other Vulnerable Populations in LA County’s Jails

The story of the intersection of American women and the nation’s jails is a disturbing one.

Fifty years ago, approximately seventy-five percent of the various county jails around the U.S. contained no women at all.

Today, however, although it is still the case that many more men than women are incarcerated in state and federal lock-ups, in recent decades, the incarceration of women has grown at twice the pace of that of American males.

Most of this growth has been located in county jails across the U.S., a fact that prominently includes the Los Angeles County jail system.

On Tuesday, October 19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion that the board hopes will do something about this outsized number of women, and other vulnerable populations in the county’s lock-ups.

The motion, authored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and co-authored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, is based on the recommended reforms contained in a recent new report by the county’s Gender Responsive Advisory Committee – or GRAC.

The Birth and Re-birth of GRAC

Over the last decade, in response to a body of evidence demonstrating the importance of “gender-responsive, trauma informed care during incarceration,” Los Angeles County acknowledged the need for gender responsive jails.

February 12, 2019, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion ‘Building a Gender-Responsive Criminal Justice System,’ to help initiate, extend, and maintain efforts to address the needs of justice-involved women. Among its mandates, the motion called to reconstitute the Gender Responsive Advisory Committee (GRAC) with representatives from each supervisorial district as well as the District Attorney’s Office, Public Defender, Department of Health Services, Gender Responsive Advisory Committee was created to probe what gender-responsive jails looked like.

A year or two ago, the board of supervisors approved GRAC’s request to expand its mission to include finding methods to “uplift” disproportionately impacted subpopulations in the county’s justice system, by advocating for community-based care over incarceration.

GRAC’s updated mission explicitly named cis-women plus “two spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning, and transgender, gender non-conforming and/or intersex (2S-LGBQ+TGI)” individuals as part of its target population and prioritized expanding the county’s alternatives to incarcerationinitiatives — such as diversion and community-based prevention programs — to target these groups.

The main message of the resulting 38-page report was that too many women, as well as 2S-LGBQ+TGI individuals, are being needlessly incarcerated, and that it is essential for LA County to significantly reduce the incarceration of women, along with the lesbian-gay-bisexual and transgender people, populations that are found in disproportionate numbers in the county’s jail system.

The report also provides a set of detailed recommendations as to how to keep these populations out of jail to begin with.

Women in Lock-up

Approximately 1,400 women are currently housed in LA County’s women’s jail, the Century Regional Detention Facility (CRDF) located in Lynwood California.

In addition, another approximately 850 lesbian-gay-bisexual and transgender people, reside in the jail system’s K6G Unit, raising the total population addressed by the new report to around 2,450 people.

The new GRAC report makes a detailed case as to why the majority of these approximately 2,450 incarcerated people don’t in fact need to be in jail.

“Far too many cis women (including people who are pregnant or elderly), as well as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, questioning, and transgender, gender non-conforming and/or intersex people are being often needlessly incarcerated when accessible alternatives are available,” writes Eunisses Hernandez, the chair of GRAC, in the report’s introduction.

Hernandez refers to the early 2020 Rand Corporation report, about mental health diversion in the LA County jail system, which estimated that 76 percent of the people held at the county’s women’s jail, the Century Regional Detention Facility (CRDF), located in Lynwood, have mental health needs, and could be safely diverted.

The $$ Issue

The new GRAC report also notes that, between 45% and 60% of the people at CRDF are awaiting trial (although the exact percentage varies from day to day), meaning they have not been convicted of the crime of which they are accused, but are locked up because they cannot afford bail.

On this issue, the GRAC report cites the California Supreme Court’s landmark Humphrey ruling, which in March of this year directed the state’s courts to consider ability to pay when setting bail.

Implementation of these and other pre-trial reforms, writes Hernandez, “should dramatically reduce the number of ciswomen and 2S-LGBQ+TGI people held pretrial at CRDF and the K6G Unit. ”

While the new report is aimed at the women, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the county’s lock-ups, it’s goals and proposed strategies interweave with some of the county’s other recent decarceration initiatives — including the Jail Closure Implementation Team, (which is working, as its name suggests, on the closure of the county’s dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail), the Alternatives to Incarceration Initiative, the Office of Diversion and Reentry, and the Jail Population Review Council.

In a report on the topic of reducing LA’s jail population delivered on Thursday, October 21, to the LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission (COC), experts from the county’s Office of Diversion and Reentry, and others, noted that the county’s jail population is, right now, at 14,199 people.

In order to shut down Men’s Central Jail, the system’s population must be reduced to 8500 people or below.

The authors of the GRAC report hopes its recommended strategies will help achieve the needed reduction — a goal that, the report points out, requires additional research aimed at the reasons why women, and lesbian-gay-bisexual, and transgender people do, in fact, so disproportionately wind up in the county’s jail system.

Retraumatizing Traumatized People

“Our custody system often retraumatizes people who are already victims of poverty and violence,” said Supervisor Kuehl, when talking about the importance of the motion.

To be sure, the numbers are painful.

According to an excellent report by the Vera Institute titled Overlooked: Women and Jails in an Era of Reform,” 86 percent of women in jail nationally have experienced sexual violence, 77 percent report partner violence, and 60 percent report caregiver violence.

Vera also found that nearly 80 percent of the women in jails are mothers. But, unlike incarcerated men, they are, by and large, single parents, solely responsible for their young children, which means most judges consider them less of a flight risk.

Those same facts mean that many women who enter jail are already in a precarious financial condition. Thus, according to Vera, “involvement with the justice system can push them and their families into even deeper financial crisis or, worse, provide a direct pathway back to jail for failure to pay off onerous criminal justice debt.”

Yet, another study found that the chances a woman will recidivate after jail, is more accurately predicted by her unmet needs, than it is her prior criminal record.

Interestingly, during COVID, incarcerated men were released at a greater rate, than were women. And Black people with mental health needs were released at a lower rater than their white counterparts.

After the vote, motion co-author Mitchell pointed to the still glaring issue of racial inequities when it comes to the women, transgender people, and related populations in the county’s jails that the new motion addresses.

“Black women comprise only nine percent of all the women in LA County, yet they make up 33 percent of jail bookings among women,” said Mitchell. “The racial and gender inequities in our jail system are real and must be addressed.

In general, much of the point of the report and of Tuesday’s motion is a call to better understand the particular group of custody subpopulations the motion addresses, namely, “the cisgender female, lesbian-gay-bisexual and transgender populations,” added Kuehl.

“There are better ways to protect public safety than locking up people who simply need help.”

Yep.

(This story by Celeste Fremon first appeared in WitnessLA and is being made available as part of the CalMatters Network.)