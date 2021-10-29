SDSU-IV Hosts Historic Concert, Celebration Event

CALEXICO — San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus and the San Diego campus are teaming up to bring local audiences both an evening of classical music and an afternoon event featuring music and dance to celebrate our diverse community.

The events to be held at SDSU-Imperial Valley include a classical music concert starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and a celebration of community in spoken word, song, and dance from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Admission is free to both events.

“To the best of our knowledge, entertainment of this magnitude has never been held on this campus before,” SDSU-Imperial Valley interim Dean Mark Wheeler stated in a press release. “These fantastic events result from a partnership with the San Diego campus and the collaboration with many talented and dedicated people in the Imperial Valley. It really is a celebration of community.

The weekend extravaganza starts with the “Music of the Masters” concert in the campus’ Rodney Auditorium on Nov. 12. Featured will be performances of the SDSU Choirs, Wind Symphony and Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductors/professors Arian Khaefi, Shannon Kitelinger, and Michael Gerdes. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The Nov. 13 event, called “Diversity in Praise, Celebrating Communities in Spoken Word, Song and Dance,” will be in Rodney Auditorium and outdoors on the Rollie Carrillo Quad.

It features a variety of Imperial Valley and San Diego performers. The line-up includes: Special Guest, Next Level, a San Diego Gospel Group; The Aztec Dance Group; Imperial Valley College Professor Dr. Hope Davis & The IVC Singers; Gospel soloist Markco King; Dr. Vincent Whipple; Gospel Rap Artist Profosee; DJ Al Boogie and the Brawley Union High School Folklorico Club.

Attendees are invited to bring a picnic and blanket enjoy the campus while taking time to “enjoy the diversity of our communities.”

“I want to invite all of the Imperial Valley to come out and enjoy some great entertainment,” Wheeler stated. “And while you are here, let us introduce you to the new face of SDSU-Imperial Valley.”

That new face goes well beyond beautifully manicured grounds and spruced-up facilities. The campus has added four new tenure-track faculty and is expanding student services to include a career and veterans’ center, a diversity center, and a food pantry. Recently a shuttle service between SDSU-Imperial Valley and the San Diego campus was launched. It is expected to expand as need demands.

The full-time freshman program at SDSU-Imperial Valley has been expanded to include students majoring in criminal justice, liberal studies, and psychology. Undeclared major status is now available as an option for students applying for freshman admission in fall 2022.

Among other things, a new SDSU Archway Program was developed to allow SDSU-Imperial Valley students to take major courses at the San Diego campus when they are not currently offered locally.

“We are working hard to grow this campus to meet the needs of local students and local industry because the Valley deserves nothing less,” Wheeler said.

More information is available at https://ivcampus.sdsu.edu/information/events