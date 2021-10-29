LIVE FOOTBALL: Battle for the Border

CALEXICO — The seventh Battle for the Border and city championship will see the Calexico High football squad face off against cross-town and cross-league rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High on Friday night, Oct. 29.

The Bulldogs (4-5 overall) of the Imperial Valley League host the Scots (5-4 overall) of the Desert League at Willis Ward Field. Vincent won last season’s contest, 40-0, and has won the last four battles. The series record is Vincent 4, Calexico 2.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with John Moreno and Vic Carrillo calling the action for Valley Sports Network. Watch it live here.