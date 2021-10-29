CALEXICO — Feria Pa La Raza farmers market on First Street marked the first large-scale downtown gathering since COVID struck this border city hard in March 2020.

Hundreds of people visited booths, ate, danced and enjoyed the mild weather on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 10 p.m.

We wanted to show you some sights from the event from photographer Megan Jones. A story will follow later on Friday, Oct. 29.

Pedro Ortiz (left) grills up some meat at his Crazy Bull booth during Feria Pa La Raza farmers market on First Street in downtown Calexico on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Friends Alma Guzman (from left), Katherine Chavez, and Lizeth Silva enjoy the weather while dressed in their Halloween best during Feria Pa La Raza farmers market on First Street in downtown Calexico on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Aylin (left, who didn’t want to give her last name) talks with Fyn Quiroz, who was working at the Front Row Collections booth, during Feria Pa La Raza farmers market on First Street in downtown Calexico on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Calexico police Officer Alex Valladolid interacts with 2-year-old Joaquin Contreras Vega during Feria Pa La Raza farmers market on First Street in downtown Calexico on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO