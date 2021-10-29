CALEXICO — Calexico High hosted a fall homecoming parade around the city on Friday, Oct. 29, before the Battle for the Border football game, which served as homecoming, senior night and the city championship combined.

The parade was led by Calexico Police Department traffic controllers, followed by Calexico High marching band and drill team, Associated Student Body leadership, the volleyball team, and cheerleading squad.

Homecoming princesses Alexa Hurtado (freshman), Luisy Araujo (sophomore), Mia Ramirez (junior), and Irma Farfan (senior), along with each class’ float.

Homecoming Queen candidates Andrea Lopez and Valeria Vasquez also were featured in the parade, which traveled a route that passed the Calexico Unified School District office, Enrique Camarena Junior High School, and Jefferson, Dool and Rockwood Elementary schools.