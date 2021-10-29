en English
Calexico High School Associated Study Body leadership takes part in the fall homecoming parade around the city on Friday morning, Oct. 29. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Calexico High’s Homecoming Parade Makes the Rounds

CALEXICO — Calexico High hosted a fall homecoming parade around the city on Friday, Oct. 29, before the Battle for the Border football game, which served as homecoming, senior night and the city championship combined.

The parade was led by Calexico Police Department traffic controllers, followed by Calexico High marching band and drill team, Associated Student Body leadership, the volleyball team, and cheerleading squad.

Homecoming princesses Alexa Hurtado (freshman), Luisy Araujo (sophomore), Mia Ramirez (junior), and Irma Farfan (senior), along with each class’ float.

Homecoming Queen candidates Andrea Lopez and Valeria Vasquez also were featured in the parade, which traveled a route that passed the Calexico Unified School District office, Enrique Camarena Junior High School, and Jefferson, Dool and Rockwood Elementary schools.

  • Queen candidate Andrea Lopez. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Queen candidate Valeria Vasquez. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School volleyball team. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School drill team cheer. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School freshman class float. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School sophomore class float. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School junior class float. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School senior class float. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
