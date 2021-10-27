Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Oct. 19-25

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

5:48 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol reported a wrong-way driver on Highway 86 near Hoskins Road outside of Westmorland.

9:22 a.m.: A tenant’s electric wheelchair was reported stolen at the Niland Motel on Highway 111 in Niland.

2:51 p.m.: Deputies responded to Avenue E in Bombay Beach after a male subject reportedly pulled a handgun on a female subject during an argument over property.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

10:35 p.m.: A resident of Kilgore Road near El Centro called deputies after a neighbor allegedly shot and injured her dogs with an unknown type of firearm.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

8:37 p.m.: A Niland area resident called 911 to report a fully nude man hitting her trailer and breaking windows.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

11:34 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a 45-year-old male fall victim with possible broken ribs at the Ocotillo wind farm.

8:34 p.m.: The Federal Aviation Administration of Los Angeles contacted the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office to inform them that an unknown suspect had pointed a green laser at a low-flying aircraft in the area of Highway 98 outside of Ocotillo, a federal offense.

9:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a vehicle rollover at Wash 5 at the Glamis sand dunes involving a victim with a compound fracture of the foot.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

5:05 a.m.: A male subject called 911 from the Ocotillo Wells area to report a subject shooting at him. The reporting party was running north toward Highway 78 and was unsure if the shooter was still following him.

6:47 p.m.: A resident of Tahoe Avenue in Salton City reported that a neighbor wet her with a garden hose and yelled at her for unknown reasons.

7:18 p.m.: A Niland resident called 911 to complain about somebody playing drums loudly in the area. When asked to call the non-emergency line, the subject became irate and stated that he was going to kill whoever was playing the drums.

HOLTVILLE SUBSTATION

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

3:03 p.m.: An Olive Avenue resident called deputies to report that someone had broken into his home and changed the locks. Deputies found no evidence of forced entry.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

7:43 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a large brush fire at a residence on Underwood Road.

7:57 a.m.: A Sixth Street resident called deputies after an unknown male subject was yelling at a Halloween decoration on their property before leaving toward Finley Elementary.