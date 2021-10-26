Imperial County Board Approves 2 Pipeline Crossings

EL CENTRO — Some $400,000 will be paid to the Imperial Irrigation District for the design and construction of two separate pipeline culvert crossings in the north end of Imperial County.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved the expenditure during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in El Centro.

The proposed pipeline culvert crossings will replace two damaged timber bridges located on Davis Road over the “S” drain and on English Road over the “Q” lateral, both of which have been closed since 2016 because of structural failure.

Design work related to the Davis Road crossing is expected to cost about $70,000, while the construction of the English Road culvert will be about $330,000, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

Funding for the proposed projects will come from the Public Works Department’s Measure D half-cent sales-tax funds.

The board voted 4-0 in support of the resolution, which also authorized the Public Works director to execute the requisite documents and agreements with IID. District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley was absent at the time of the board’s vote.

The pending work will enhance infrastructure that will benefit the development of the known geothermal resources area, Kelley said after the meeting.

“It has a direct Lithium Valley connection,” he said, following the meeting.