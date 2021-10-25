VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Open Playoffs at Home

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School volleyball team finished its regular season with a flurry, defeating Southwest, Brawley and Imperial in three consecutive days to finish in second place in the Imperial Valley League.

The Bulldogs (7-2 in IVL, 26-8 overall) will open the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs as the sixth seed and host 11th-ranked San Pasqual of Escondido at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Varner Gym in Calexico.

In the final week of the regular season, Calexico swept Southwest, Brawley and Imperial all by 3-0 scores. The Bulldogs beat Southwest, 25-8, 25-21, 25-8, then beat Brawley, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, and ended the week beating the Tigers, 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.

“We did a good job of doing what we had to do to get a home playoff game, but the job isn’t done yet,” said Humberto Sierra, Calexico’s first-year head coach. “Now we need to take care of business at home and get in the final eight teams.”

Calexico High School senior Ariadna Orozco goes up for a block against Southwest High during an Imperial Valley League match at Varner Gym in Calexico on Tuesday, Oct. 19. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The Bulldogs have won eight of their last nine matches with the only defeat being a home loss to league-champion Holtville.

Other Imperial Valley volleyball teams in the playoffs include Holtville, Central, Imperial and Brawley.

The Vikings are the top seed in CIF-SDS Division IV and will host 16th-ranked San Ysidro at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Imperial, the 12th seed in CIF-SDS Division III, travels to El Cajon to take on fifth-ranked Granite Hills at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

In the Division II playoffs, Brawley got in as the 16th-seed and will travel to San Diego for a 7 p.m. matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 26, against top-seeded Francis Parker.

Central, champion of the Desert League, is seeded third in the Division V playoffs and have a bye in the first round. The Spartans will host the winner of The Cambridge School of San Diego and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe in the quarterfinals, set for 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Central.