IMPERIAL — Calexico High’s football squad heads north for an Imperial Valley League matchup against Imperial High on Friday night, Oct. 22.

The Bulldogs (5-4 overall, 2-2 IVL) faceoff with the Tigers (4-5 overall, 0-3 IVL) at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with John Moreno and Vic Carrillo calling the action for Valley Sports Network. Watch it live here.