FOOTBALL: Spartans Blank Eagles, 42-0

EL CENTRO — After a two-year hiatus, the El Centro City Championship rivalry between Central Union High and Southwest returned on Thursday, Oct. 21, with the Spartans shutting out the Eagles, 42-0, at Southwest High.

The two teams didn’t play during the 2020 COVID-delayed spring season and hadn’t met since a 47-13 Spartans’ win back on Oct. 11, 2019.

The third-straight City Championship win puts Central (5-4 overall) in a tie with Brawley Union High (7-2 overall) at 3-0 in the Imperial Valley League as the two teams will decide the league champion at the annual Bell Game, set for Cal Jones Field on the Central campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Southwest High quarterback Logan Jungers keeps the ball as a Central defender pursues during their El Centro City Championship matchup on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Spartans blew out the Eagles by a score of 42-0 in what was also an Imperial Valley League game. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Against Southwest (2-7 overall, 0-3 in IVL) on Thursday, the Spartans jumped on top 21-0 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Damian Rodriguez, Central’s junior quarterback, tossed three touchdown passes in the opening quarter, including a 48-yarder and 56-yarder to junior Gavin Marini and a 40-yard scoring strike to sophomore Arturo Estrada.

The Spartans tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter to open a 35-0 halftime lead. Rodriguez connected with junior Charlie Sullivan for a 48-yard touchdown pass and Estrada added a 66-yard rushing touchdown to his big night.

Up next for the Eagles is the annual Johnny Romero Firemen’s Helmet game against Imperial, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.