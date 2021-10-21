LIVE FOOTBALL: Central @ Southwest

EL CENTRO — This year should have been the 26th renewal of the El Centro City Championship rivalry game between the Central Union High Spartans football squad and the Southwest Eagles, yet a positive COVID test in the Eagles’ program snapped the streak back in April.

Instead, the Imperial Valley League rivals will mark No. 25 on Thursday night, Oct. 21, in a matchup that finds two teams heading in very different directions. The Eagles (2-6 overall, 0-2 IVL) have dropped four games in row and will host the surging Spartans (4-4 overall, 2-0 IVL), whom after a rough start, are winners of three straight.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. with Will Torrez and Ron Rubio calling the action for Valley Sports Network. Watch it live here.