CALEXICO — During a crucial three-match homestand, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High volleyball team went 1-2, beating Calipatria but losing to Palo Verde Valley High and Central Union High.

The Scots (2-6 in Desert League, 4-8 overall) opened the critical homestand with a 3-0 sweep of Calipatria on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Vincent Memorial fell to Palo Verde, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 14, and lost to league-leading Central Union, 3-0, on Monday, Oct. 18.

The Desert League standings have the Spartans on top at 8-0 with one game left, followed by Palo Verde in second at 6-2, Vincent Memorial at 2-6 and Calipatria at 0-8. With only one game remaining in the regular season, Central has clinched the DL title.

All four of the DL teams are in CIF-San Diego Section Division V for volleyball with Central currently ranked fifth, Palo Verde ranked eighth, the Scots ranked 21st and Calipatria ranked 29th. The top 16 teams will earn a spot in the Division V playoff tournament.

In the Scots’ win over Calipatria, they were able to sweep the Hornets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21. For Vincent Memorial, senior Janissa Romero led the team with seven kills. Senior Bella Gonzales had six service aces and senior Daniella Ye finished with two kills, three aces and 15 assists from her setter position.

The Scots conclude the regular season with a road trip to Chula Vista on Wednesday, Oct. 20, for a nonleague matchup against Castle Park, then conclude the DL season with a road game at Calipatria, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.