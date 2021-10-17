A multitude of pumpkins, some good for tablescapes and simple décor and some perfect for carving, were sold for as little as $5 during Youth for Christ’s annual pumpkin patch and farmers market on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Lisa Tucker Center on Aten Road in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
IMPERIAL — A steady stream of people made their way to Youth for Christ’s annual pumpkin and patch and farmers market on a sunny and warm Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event ran from morning until around 6 p.m. at the Lisa Tucker Center on Aten Road and featured face painting, food booths, including a taco cart and kettle corn stand, a “hay maze,” live music, a children’s costume contest, and of course, a pumpkin patch stocked with gourds ready for carving or as decoration.