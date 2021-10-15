LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Memorial @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Vincent Memorial Catholic High of Calexico travels to Holtville for a Desert League matchup on Friday night, Oct. 15, at Birger Field.

With two league wins under their belt, the Scots (5-2 overall, 2-0 DL) find themselves in second place looking down at the Vikings (5-2 overall, 0-1 DL), who share a similar overall record but who lost their DL opener against league leader Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s “Game of the Week” live from Holtville. Watch here LIVE as VSN’s John Moreno and Vic Carrillo call the action.