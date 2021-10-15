en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
Home
Featured Stories
In Featured StoriesSports

LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Memorial @ Holtville

on

HOLTVILLE — Vincent Memorial Catholic High of Calexico travels to Holtville for a Desert League matchup on Friday night, Oct. 15, at Birger Field.

With two league wins under their belt, the Scots (5-2 overall, 2-0 DL) find themselves in second place looking down at the Vikings (5-2 overall, 0-1 DL), who share a similar overall record but who lost their DL opener against league leader Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s “Game of the Week” live from Holtville. Watch here LIVE as VSN’s John Moreno and Vic Carrillo call the action.

VSN GRAPHIC
Previous
Don Emanuelli’s Legacy in Ag is Education
Next
OP-ED: Domestic Violence Awareness: What We Know
More Stories
GILGAR: Veteran Vet Calls It A Career