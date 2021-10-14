en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
Calexico High School’s Julian DeLeon goes nowhere against the Brawley Union High defense on April 1 in a game last season at Ward Field in Calexico. The Wildcats host the Bulldogs on Thursday night, Oct. 14, at Warne Field in Brawley. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
Home
Featured Stories
In Featured StoriesSports

LIVE FOOTBALL: Calexico @ Brawley

on

BRAWLEY — Calexico High will travel north for an Imperial Valley League matchup with Brawley Union on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Warne Field.

Winner of six straight games after dropping their first two, the Wildcats (2-0 IVL) are listed at second place in the league standings despite being the only team with two IVL wins, against Southwest of El Centro and Imperial.

The Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 IVL) are coming off a big 25-15 win on the road last week against the Eagles.

See also

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s early “Game of the Week” live from Brawley. Watch here LIVE as VSN’s Ron Rubio and Will Torrez call the action.

VSN GRAPHIC
Previous
Cal Grant Expansion: Newsom Vetoes Bill for 150K College Students
Next
Mexicali Artist Humanizes ‘Cholismo’ Subculture
More Stories
Imperial Irrigation Board of Directors, Division 2 Candidates
IID General Counsel Responds to the Red Hill Bay Ruling