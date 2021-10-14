LIVE FOOTBALL: Calexico @ Brawley

BRAWLEY — Calexico High will travel north for an Imperial Valley League matchup with Brawley Union on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Warne Field.

Winner of six straight games after dropping their first two, the Wildcats (2-0 IVL) are listed at second place in the league standings despite being the only team with two IVL wins, against Southwest of El Centro and Imperial.

The Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 IVL) are coming off a big 25-15 win on the road last week against the Eagles.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s early “Game of the Week” live from Brawley. Watch here LIVE as VSN’s Ron Rubio and Will Torrez call the action.