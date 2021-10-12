Imperial County may soon see a new Aging and Disability Resource Center if all goes to plan.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors authorized the Area Agency on Aging to submit a request to the California Department of Aging to bridge the gap between services for individuals with disabilities and older adults.

The center, if approved, would also allow staff to streamline services for consumers and their caregivers, said Sarah Enz, acting public administrator. The center would have to be designated by the state Department of Aging in order to be allowed to move forward.

The center would seek to empower older adults and those with disabilities to make informed choices, streamline access to long-term services and support needs while also meeting an individual’s personal goals for independence, regardless of the source of financing.

There is no impact to the general fund from submitting the request, Enz said. The move is in partnership with Access to Independence of San Diego.

Sarah Enz, acting Imperial County public administrator, addresses the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Enz and the Area Agency on Aging wants to create an Aging and Disability Resource Center to bridge the gap between services for individuals with disabilities and older adults. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Domestic Violence Response Team Grant Authorized

The county board also authorized the District Attorney’s office to submit a grant application to the California Office of Emergency Services.

The grant, for $270,857, would be to enhance specialized units to provide coordinated response to victims of domestic violence and their children, wrote District Attorney Gilbert Otero in a letter to the board. That response is done through investigation, immediate victim advocacy and training. The DA’s office created the Domestic Violence Response Team in partnership with Center for Family Solutions, Victim Witness Assistance Program and Sure Helpline Rape Crisis Center to provide 24-hour victim advocacy, crisis intervention and referral services.

The funds will be available from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.

The program requires a county match, either in-kind or cash, in the amount of $67,714, which will be satisfied through an in-kind match using DA personnel assigned to domestic violence cases.

Farmer of the Year Honored

The county board also took action to adopt a resolution honoring the 2021 Farmer of the Year, though one had yet to be named publicly as of the Oct. 12 meeting. The farmer of the year, named by the Imperial County Farm Bureau at an event on Thursday night, Oct. 14, is a local farmer who is a leader, resilient and who constantly strives to improve the industry and their community.

The resolution was not posted with the board agenda, assumedly to keep the identity of the farmer of the year a secret until it is revealed at the farm bureau event.