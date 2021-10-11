CROSS COUNTRY: Gallegos Leads Calexico Girls

SEELEY — Calexico High School senior Briana Gallegos finished in fifth place and led the Bulldogs’ girls team to a second-place finish at the first Imperial Valley League cross country meet of the season at Sunbeam Lake Park near here on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Calexico High School sophomore Luis Jimenez, right, can’t get past Central Union High junior Daniel Zavala at the finish line of the first Imperial Valley League cross country meet at Sunbeam Lake Park near Seeley on Saturday, Oct. 9. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

Both the boys and girls races saw close finishes with runners from Southwest High grabbing the win at the tape.

In the girls’ race, it was Southwest senior Sidney Garcia taking the top spot in the 3.1-mile event by 10 seconds over Central Union senior Azucena Hernandez. Holtville High sophomore Lilly Strahm took third with Imperial senior Natalie Lopez in fourth and Calexico’s Gallegos in fifth.

For the boys, Southwest junior Steven Gomez edged Brawley junior Archie Olvera by two seconds to win the race. Holtville junior Julian Reyna was third, followed by Imperial junior Daniel Ortega in fourth and Brawley senior Joseph Taylor in fifth.

Brawley’s boys team earned the team title with 27 points, followed by Central in second (38) and Imperial in third (60). In the girls’ team competition, it was Imperial taking first place with 46 points, followed by Calexico (74) in second, Southwest in third (83), Central (89), Holtville (104), Brawley (107) and Palo Verde Valley (183).

Girls Top-10 results:

Sidney Garcia, Southwest senior (20:05.55)

Azucena Hernandez, Central senior (20:15.89)

Lilly Strahm, Holtville sophomore (20:23.24)

Natalie Lopez, Imperial senior (20:48.93)

Briana Gallegos, Calexico senior (21:15.33)

Jayden Cornejo, Brawley freshman (21:25.91)

Angelique Graham, Imperial junior (21:49.53)

Belen Campos, Calexico senior (21:55.01)

Julia Monreal, Southwest junior (21:58.58)

Arely Ortega, Imperial sophomore (22:03.38)

Boys Top-10 results:

Steven Gomez, Southwest junior (16:46.11)

Archie Olvera, Brawley junior (16:48.82)

Julian Reyna, Holtville junior (17:13.88)

Daniel Ortega, Imperial junior (17:16.17)

Joseph Taylor, Brawley senior (17:41.31)

Ryan Garcia, Brawley junior (17:55.82)

Daniel Zavala, Central junior (17:58.31)

Luis Jimenez, Calexico sophomore (17:58.66)

Hector Lopez, Central senior (18:00.65)

Jiovani Martin, Central sophomore (18:01.25)