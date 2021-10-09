LIVE FOOTBALL: Calipatria @ Vincent Memorial

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic will host Desert League foe Calipatria on Saturday night, Oct. 9, at Central Union High’s Cal Jones Field in El Centro. The Scots don’t have a home field on their Calexico campus.

Winner of four straight, the Scots (4-2 overall, 1-0 DL) won’t take the Hornets (2-4 overall, 0-1 DL) lightly. Calipatria’s lone league loss came at the hands of Palo Verde Valley of Blythe, who have proved formidable for all their Imperial Valley opponents so far.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s special edition “Game of the Week” live from El Centro.

Watch here LIVE as VSN’s guest announcers Scott and Cole will be calling the action.