The Imperial County Film Commission announces the winners of its third in a series of virtual film festivals, this latest focusing on the thrills and chills of the short format horror genre, according to a press release.

Seven entries were received, accepted for adjudication and considered for judging.

The winners are as follows:

First place: “Method” directed by Lomai

Second place: “Re-Animated” directed by Ashlyn Jauregui and Sergio Bastidas

Third place: “Season of the Witch” directed by Robert De Leon

The public is encouraged to view the festival entries between Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 16, by visiting the Film Commission website at www.FilmImperialCounty.com

Viewing is free.

Also, the next virtual film festival will focus on short films in the comedy genre. Deadline for entry in that category is Nov. 6. All films/videos and applications must be submitted electronically through Dropbox, WeTransfer, Google Drive or Vimeo (with download link enabled) or emailed to ImperialValleyFF@gmail.com.

Please visit FilmImperialCounty.com or our Facebook page for details, entry

forms and rules.