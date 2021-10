BRAWLEY — Brawley High hosts Imperial in an Imperial Valley League matchup at Warne Field here on Friday night, Oct. 8.

Winner of five straight, the Wildcats (5-2 overall, 1-0 IVL) take on a Tiger team (4-2 overall) on a high after winning the I.V. Classic over Holtville last week.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Valley Sports Network‘s “Game of the Week” live from Brawley.

Watch here LIVE as VSN’s as Calexico own John Moreno and Vic Carrillo will be calling the action.