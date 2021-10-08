en English
Join the Camarena Memorial Library at 3:30 p.m. each Wednesday this month for “TeenTober” activities. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMARENA MEMORIAL LIBRARY
CAMARENA CORNER: ‘TeenTober’ Schedule

on

CALEXICO — What would you discover at the library? Join us and find out.

Camarena Memorial Library will be celebrating “TeenTober” with weekly activities just for teens this month. Each participant, ages 13-18, will pick a free book to add to their home library in addition to a fun activity.

Light refreshments will be served as well.

TeenTober Schedule:

Oct. 13 Creative writing session

Oct. 20 Gaming day! You may bring your own Switch controller and play Mario Kart, Mario Party, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and more…

Oct. 27 Art day! Let’s sketch, paint and create an art piece

Meet us on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at the Robert F. Morales Multipurpose Room in the library. Remember to wear your mask during your visit.

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170. Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org

