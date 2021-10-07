en English
Vincent Memorial Catholic senior Daniella Ye (17) sets the ball for a teammate during the Scots’ Desert League match against Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe in Calexico on Thursday, Sept. 23. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
VOLLEYBALL: Scots Beat Calipatria to Split DL Matches

CALIPATRIA — Vincent Memorial Catholic High’s volleyball team scored its first Desert League victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Calipatria High here on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The DL volleyball teams consist of the Scots, Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe, Central Union and Calipatria. The Imperial Valley League volleyball teams are Calexico, Holtville, Brawley Union, Imperial and Southwest High of El Centro.

Vincent Memorial won the opening set 25-13, then dropped the second set 11-25. The Scots were able to rebound and win the final two sets in close fashion, 25-23 and 25-22.

Leading the way for the Scots over the Hornets was junior Zassy Romero who had 11 kills, seven digs and five service aces. Senior Janissa Romero finished the match with 12 kills while senior setter Daniella Ye had 25 assists and three service aces.

Earlier in the week, the Scots lost to Central in a DL matchup on Monday, Sept. 27, falling 25-20, 25-11, 25-15. They were able to rebound from the loss and defeat San Diego Academy of National City in straight sets on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19.

The second of three rounds of DL action gets under way on Monday, Oct. 4 with the Scots traveling to Blythe to take on Palo Verde at 6 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Vincent Memorial will travel to El Centro to take on Central Union High at 6 p.m.

