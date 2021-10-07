Calexico Police Briefs: Sept. 27-Oct. 3

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Sept. 27 through Oct. 3.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

6:03 p.m.: Azriel Nungaray Lopez was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for an outstanding felony warrant out of San Jose.

10:52 p.m.: A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup was reported stolen from the 100 block of Paulin Avenue.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

3:20 a.m.: Jeremy Carrillo was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for a felony warrant for corporal injury to a spouse out of Campbell.

8:06 p.m.: Police responded to a structure fire at an uninhabited home on the 300 block of Roosevelt Street. The residence on fire had been red-tagged by the city of Calexico due to a previous fire. Police directed the incoming Fire Department personnel and helped to evacuate nearby residents. A transient was later named as a person of interest in the fire after he was found nearby in possession of two lighters but no smoking materials. (EDITOR’S NOTE: No arrests have been reported tying anyone to this arson.)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

12:53 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of Lincoln Street and found a residence with visible smoke and flames. The fire was later determined to have been suspected to be caused by arson. The residents were evacuated, and the area was searched for evidence, suspects and witnesses but none were found.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

5:19 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a structure fire at an abandoned home at the 900 block of Rockwood Avenue. Fire Department personnel extinguished the flames and were able to determine that the cause of the flames was suspected to be arson. Police interviewed nearby residents but no one witnessed anything suspicious and most people in the neighborhood were still asleep.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

5:43 a.m.: A resident of the 100 block of McKinley Street called police after waking up to a loud popping noise and finding a cardboard box full of trash on fire next to an exterior wall of their home, later determined to have been a suspected arson. The caller told police that the box had not been there prior to the fire. The caller was able to extinguish the flames with a garden hose and the Fire Department was not needed. The homeowner didn’t have any surveillance footage and no suspects, witnesses or evidence was found.

7:25 a.m.: Jesus Ernesto Alvarado was arrested at the Walmart on Rockwood Avenue after allegedly hitting another person with a stick that he had modified with a sprinkler head attached to one end. As police arrived and took the stick from Alvarado at taser-point, he began ranting that the stick was his and he was going to kill somebody with it. According to police, Alvarado didn’t make any further intelligible statements.

7:35 p.m.: A motorist called 911 to report being followed by a driver in a black Hyundai all the way from El Centro. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Hyundai on Fifth Street but the driver failed to yield and led police on a chase to a residence on Kincaid Street where the driver exited the vehicle. Officers commanded the driver, later identified as Jose Alonsco Martinez, to put his hands over his head, but he refused to obey and attempted to enter the residence. Police deployed a taser against Martinez, but it had no effect. An officer then wrestled Martinez to the ground and placed him under arrest. Martinez showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and admitted that he drank six 24-ounce cans of beer before driving. Martinez was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center due to the fact that he was tased and was charged with resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

MONDAY, OCT. 3

3:02 a.m.: Police arrested Adrian Escalera at the Calexico West Port of Entry for an outstanding felony warrant out of Bakersfield for lewd acts.

10:24 p.m.: An officer on patrol on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue spotted a small fire at a trailer park, later determined to be an arson. The fire, a burning stack of 2×4 boards, was extinguished by Fire Department personnel.