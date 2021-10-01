LIVE FOOTBALL: Central @ Calexico

en English
Calexico High School’s Andres Castro carries the ball for the Bulldogs during their Imperial Valley League matchup with Central Union at Cal Jones Field in El Centro on March 19 during the COVID-shortened and delayed season. The Spartans trounced the Bulldogs 45-0. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
CALEXICO — The reigning Imperial Valley League champion Central Spartans of El Centro come into Calexico in a very different situation than in March during the COVID-shortened and delayed season.

The 1-4 Spartans are facing a surging 3-2 Bulldogs squad that lost to Central, 45-0, last time they met.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Valley Sports Network‘s “Game of the Week” live from Ward Field.

Watch here LIVE as VSN’s as Calexico own John Moreno and Vic Carrillo will be calling the action.

VSN GRAPHIC
