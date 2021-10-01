LIVE FOOTBALL: Central @ Calexico

CALEXICO — The reigning Imperial Valley League champion Central Spartans of El Centro come into Calexico in a very different situation than in March during the COVID-shortened and delayed season.

The 1-4 Spartans are facing a surging 3-2 Bulldogs squad that lost to Central, 45-0, last time they met.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in Valley Sports Network‘s “Game of the Week” live from Ward Field.

Watch here LIVE as VSN’s as Calexico own John Moreno and Vic Carrillo will be calling the action.