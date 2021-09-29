Two Calexico Public Works employees can be seen trying to shut off city water after a water line break at 10th Street and Blair Avenue disrupted services to 50 homes on Wednesday evening, Sept. 29. Crews were to continue working throughout the night to isolate and repair the 6-inch iron pipe, according to city officials. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — City Public Works crews were working to isolate a water line break somewhere in the vicinity of Blair Avenue and 10th Street that was affecting about 50 homes on Wednesday evening, Sept. 29.

Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa said the break was to a 6-inch cast iron pipe and that direction was given to the lead operator of the water plant to supervise the repairs.

“The priority right now is to repair,” Figueroa said by text, adding that crews “will be working until water service is restored.”

Water could be seen rushing through the intersection, which is one of older parts of the city just a block from Highway 98/Birch Avenue. The break is actually near the old Calexico Hospital, closer to the Pioneers Health Center entrance that operates in the hospital plant.

Police could be seen helping set up traffic cones at Birch and Blair when crews first arrived.