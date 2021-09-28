VOLLEYBALL: Scots Drop Two League Matches

CALEXICO — The Vincent Memorial Catholic High volleyball team dropped its first two Desert League games of the season, falling to Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe and to Central Union.

Vincent Memorial (1-4 overall, 0-2 in DL action) opened league play on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a four-set home loss to Palo Verde High of Blythe, 12-25, 20-25, 25-20, 21-25.

The Scots got strong play at the net and at the service line from junior Zassy Romero, but with only six players Casarez thought his team got winded with the long sets.

“We were shaky at first but the girls stepped it up late in the match,” Casarez said. “I thought in the fourth set we kind of ran out of gas. It was tough getting through with just the six players we had.”

The Scots were down to six players due to a school retreat in Pine Valley for the high school seniors.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Vincent Memorial hosted Central Union High and dropped all three games, losing 25-20, 25-11, 25-15.

Next up in DL action for the Scots is a trek to Calipatria for a DL match against the Hornets at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Vincent Memorial will travel to National City to take on San Diego Academy at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in a nonleague contest.