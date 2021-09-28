Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Sept. 21-27

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 21 through Sept. 27. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

9:37 a.m.: A man reported being threatened by a male subject with a knife in the area of Quechan Drive in Winterhaven.

7:55 p.m.: A Niland resident reported being attacked and threatened by “Slab City people.”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

2:17 a.m.: A concerned citizen called deputies to report that a silver sedan was parked in the middle of an intersection on South Marina Drive in Salton City with its door open and the driver unconscious in the driver’s seat.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

9:52 a.m.: An employee of Barbara Worth Country Club resort who was fired reportedly threatened to burn the business to the ground and kill everybody in the room.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

12:28 a.m.: Deputies responded to a large brush fire near Slab City.

1:02 p.m.: A dead body was found in the Highline Canal near Highway 98.

1:40 p.m.: Deputies were called to assist the Brawley Police Department after a subject on a skateboard was reported to be lighting fires in the Alamo River bottom along Highway 86.

10:28 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of an explosion near the intersection of Third Street and Avenue H in Bombay Beach.

Sunday, Sept. 26

6:36 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a physical altercation near Highway 86 in Salton City. One subject had reportedly been hit with a car and was bleeding.

7:31 a.m.: North End Harvesting near Calipatria reported the theft of two batteries and a white Ford F150 from their shop yard.

HOLTVILLE SUBSTATION BRIEFS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

6:42 p.m.: Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a Green Ford Fusion and a white Jeep at the corner of Holt Avenue and Seventh Street. Three people were injured in the accident.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

7:42 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility on Fifth Street after a 68-year-old male resident was reportedly assaulted by another resident and was complaining of back pain.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

1:22 p.m.: Deputies responded to Circle Drive after a Chestnut Avenue resident spotted smoke and flames coming from the roof of an unoccupied home.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

4:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to Napa Auto Parts on Fifth Street after a subject stole power tools and fled eastbound.

10:20 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fire at the corner of Ninth Street and Walnut Avenue. The reporting party advised deputies that a neighbor had set his motorcycle on fire.