Human Trafficking Has Long Haunted Agriculture. Experts Fear it Flourished During the Pandemic.

“It’s hard to point out a single reason why,” said Rafael Flores, Polaris’ bilingual communications director. “But from our analysis, it’s clear that the agriculture industry was one of the sectors in our economy that didn’t stop during the pandemic.”

Polaris analyzed calls to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline from April 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, which were divided into two “pre-shelter-in-place” periods and one six-month “post-shelter-in-place” period.

It found that the daily number of labor trafficking and exploitation incidents that had at least one victim with an H-2A visa doubled for the six-month period during the pandemic, from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.

Language barriers, lack of community ties and economic precarity contribute to workers’ vulnerability to exploitation and abuse, Flores said.

Under federal law, labor trafficking is defined as “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.”

Labor trafficking occurs across industries, but it is especially prevalent in agriculture. Between 2015 and 2019, Polaris found that about 87% of the more than 3,600 human trafficking survivors who were legally working in the U.S. held H-2A and H-2B visas. The organization reported 78 potential human trafficking survivors with H-2A visas in Illinois between Jan. 2015 and Dec. 2020.

In Illinois, the use of the program has increased in the past years, from 588 workers certified to work in the state in 2010 to 2,965 in 2020. Across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of certified H-2A visas increased more than fivefold between 2005 and 2020, from around 48,000 to over 275,000.

The H-2A program allows U.S. employers who anticipate a shortage of domestic laborers to hire nonimmigrant foreign workers to perform temporary or seasonal agricultural work. H-2A visa holders must be given copies of their contract and be paid at least twice per month, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Employers must provide housing, and provide or pay for inbound transportation and daily meals or reimburse workers.