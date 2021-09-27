en English
The Calexico High School volleyball team celebrates after defeating Brawley Union High in an Imperial Valley League game in Varner Gym on the Calexico campus on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The victory was the Bulldogs first over Brawley since 2016. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Open IVL With Win

Calexico High Beats Wildcats for the First Time Since 2016; Takes Fourth in Weekend Tournament

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School volleyball team opened Imperial Valley League play with a thrilling four-set victory over Brawley Union High on Tuesday, Sept. 21, inside Varner Gym here.

Calexico High School senior Andrea Lopez (1) sets the ball during an Imperial Valley League game against Brawley at Varner Gym in Calexico on Tuesday, Sept. 21. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

The victory, 25-8, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, is the first time the Bulldogs have beaten the Wildcats on the volleyball court since 2016.

Calexico (15-3 overall, 1-0 in IVL action) was led by Yady Zavala with 22 kills and nine digs. Senior Liah Valdez finished with nine kills and 11 digs and Perla Lomeli had eight kills and 21 digs. Andrea Lopez had 21 assists from her setter position.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Calexico was back in action, hosting Cibola High of Yuma in a nonleague game, beating the Raiders in a five-set thriller, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 14-25, 15-8.

Zavala was again the leading hitter for the Bulldogs with 21 kills, four aces and six digs. Valdez finished with 20 kills and 32 digs, while Lomeli had nine kills and a whopping 48 digs.

Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, Calexico participated in the Buccaneer Bash tournament at Mission Bay High School in San Diego and took fourth place in the gold division.

The Bulldogs defeated Helix High School of La Mesa in the opening game of bracket play on Saturday, then lost to eventual-champion Olympian High of Chula Vista in the semifinals. In the third-place game, Calexico faced IVL opponent Holtville and dropped the contest, 25-20, 25-22.  

Calexico was to return to IVL action at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, traveling for a 6 p.m. start in Holtville. The Bulldogs continue IVL action with a 6 p.m. contest at Southwest High in El Centro on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Calexico High School’s Alexis Fernandez goes up for a kill against Brawley Union High in an Imperial Valley League game in Varner Gym in Calexico on Tuesday, Sept. 21. | CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO
