HOLTVILLE — Imperial Valley residents are ready to get out and about as the reoccurring Holtville Farmers Market and Street Fair brought friends and families from all over the Valley to Holt Park on Thursday, Sept. 23, to shop, eat, drink and be merry.

CATHI PHILLIPS LARIOS PHOTO

